European markets head for mixed open as lackluster sentiment spreads

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday as a lukewarm mood pervades global markets.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open unchanged at 8,637, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 22,381, France's CAC 2 points lower at 8,084 and Italy's FTSE MIB 27 points higher at 38,542, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Fresenius Medical Care, Smith & Nephew, Heidelberg Materials and Alcon. On the data front, a more complete picture of Germany's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data will be released on Tuesday.

European stocks traded in mixed territory at the start of the week as traders reacted to the results of the German federal election.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union and the allied Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) secured the largest share of votes in the election on Sunday, with the alliance's candidate Friedrich Merz set to take over from Olaf Scholz as chancellor of Europe's largest economy.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight after Wall Street fell Monday as Trump tariffs stoked a risk-off mood. S&P 500 futures were near the flatline on Monday evening after the broad market index was unable to recover from last week's sell-off.

— Holly Ellyatt