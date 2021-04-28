European Markets Mixed With Fed, Earnings in Focus; Deutsche Bank Up 6%

Earnings on Wednesday came from Deutsche Bank, Sanofi, Dassault Systemes, Banco Santander, Spotify, French Connection, GlaxoSmithKline and Lloyds Banking Group, among others.

Deutsche Bank reported a 908 million euro ($1.1 billion) profit for the first quarter, its strongest for seven years, buoyed by continued strong performance in its investment banking division.

Also in focus will be the latest decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to be announced later in the day.

LONDON — European stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning as global markets await comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped fractionally below the flatline in early trade, with banks adding 0.9% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 0.7%. Sharp declines for Danish and Swedish markets weakened the continental picture.

European investors are digesting a slew of earnings reports from Deutsche Bank, Sanofi, Dassault Systemes, Banco Santander, Spotify, French Connection, GlaxoSmithKline and Lloyds Banking Group, among others.

Deutsche Bank reported a 908 million euro ($1.1 billion) profit for the first quarter, its strongest quarterly profit for seven years, buoyed by continued strong performance in its investment banking division.

The German lender's shares surged 6.4% to lead the Stoxx 600 in early trade, while Lloyds added 4% after also beating earnings expectations.

At the bottom of the index, Travis Perkins shares plunged more than 10% after the British builders' retailer completed its demerger from subsidiary Wickes.

Also in focus will be the latest decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to be announced later in the day. U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors digested major technology earnings and geared up for the latest Federal Reserve policy announcement.

The Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The central bank is not expected to take any action, but economists expect it to defend its policy to let inflation run hot. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes after the decision is announced.

Investors will also be watching technology darlings Apple and Facebook which will report earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

-CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting to this story.