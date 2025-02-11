European stocks head for mixed open as global markets react to Trump's latest tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday as investors digest the latest raft of tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,770, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 21,903, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,999 and Italy's FTSE MIB 41 points higher at 37,378, according to data from IG.

Global markets started the week on a positive note, appearing to shrug off Trump's announcement over the weekend that he would impose a blanket 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday.

Since the announcement was made yesterday evening, however, markets have taken a downturn, with those in Asia-Pacific seeing mixed trade overnight and U.S. stock futures trending lower.

The steel and aluminum levies will take effect March 4.

In Europe on Tuesday, earnings are due from Kering, BP, Dunelm, TUI Group, Ams-OSRAM and Unicredit. On the data front, French unemployment figures are due.

Novartis strengthens cardiovascular drug pipeline with a $925-million deal to buy Anthos Therapeutics

Novartis is set to buy Boston-based Anthos Therapeutics for $925 million in a bid to strengthen its late-stage cardiovascular treatment pipeline.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said that further payments of up to $2.15 billion could be made if "specified regulatory and sales milestones" were met by Anthos.

Founded in 2019, Anthos Therapeutics has developed abelacimab, a medicine for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in some patients, from the clinical stage through the ongoing phase-3 clinical trial.

Novartis expects the transaction to close in the first half of this year.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls



— Holly Ellyatt