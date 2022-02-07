European Markets Lukewarm as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data; Ocado Down 7%

Global investors are awaiting key data on Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January's consumer price index figures.

LONDON — European stocks were cautiously higher on Tuesday morning with global investors looking ahead to U.S. inflation data released later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.4% in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.4% while tech stocks slipped 0.7%.

French care home company Orpea climbed 5% to lead the European blue chip index, as investors picked up shares on the cheap after persistent sell-offs following allegations of malpractice in care homes.

Ocado shares plunged 7.9% after the British online supermarket disappointed in its earnings report before the bell, with core earnings weighed down by tech investment.

The reading follows a stronger-than-expected January jobs report, which has led to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be more aggressive when it comes to hiking rates. The inflation data is expected to show that prices rose 0.4% in January, for a 7.2% gain from one year ago.

Bank of America said Monday that the Fed could implement seven quarter-percentage-point rate hikes this year.

U.S. stock index futures crept higher during premarket trading on Tuesday while shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday trade, as Chinese markets led losses regionally.

Earnings came from BNP Paribas, SoftBank and BP on Tuesday.

Oil and gas giant BP reported a massive upswing in full-year net profit, its highest in eight years, supported by soaring commodity prices. Shares gained 1.8% in early deals.

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.