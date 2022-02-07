Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

European Markets Lukewarm as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data; Ocado Down 7%

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Global investors are awaiting key data on Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January's consumer price index figures.
  • Oil and gas giant BP reported a massive upswing in full-year net profit, its highest in eight years, supported by soaring commodity prices.

LONDON — European stocks were cautiously higher on Tuesday morning with global investors looking ahead to U.S. inflation data released later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.4% in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.4% while tech stocks slipped 0.7%.

French care home company Orpea climbed 5% to lead the European blue chip index, as investors picked up shares on the cheap after persistent sell-offs following allegations of malpractice in care homes.

Ocado shares plunged 7.9% after the British online supermarket disappointed in its earnings report before the bell, with core earnings weighed down by tech investment.

Global investors are awaiting key data on Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January's consumer price index figures.

The reading follows a stronger-than-expected January jobs report, which has led to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be more aggressive when it comes to hiking rates. The inflation data is expected to show that prices rose 0.4% in January, for a 7.2% gain from one year ago.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

business 1 hour ago

Peloton CEO John Foley to Step Down, Transition to Executive Chair as Company Cuts 2,800 Jobs, Says Report

coronavirus 2 hours ago

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 1.93% With Inflation Data in Focus

Bank of America said Monday that the Fed could implement seven quarter-percentage-point rate hikes this year.

U.S. stock index futures crept higher during premarket trading on Tuesday while shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday trade, as Chinese markets led losses regionally.

Earnings came from BNP Paribas, SoftBank and BP on Tuesday.

Oil and gas giant BP reported a massive upswing in full-year net profit, its highest in eight years, supported by soaring commodity prices. Shares gained 1.8% in early deals.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesLondonEurope EconomyWorld MarketsWorld economy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us