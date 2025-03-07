European markets head for lower open as traders digest latest Trump tariff reprieve

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Friday, rounding off a volatile week marked by whipsawing policy on U.S. tariffs, the latest rate cut from the European Central Bank, German fiscal reforms and a regional defense spending boost.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to IG data, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open 48.9 points lower at 8,643 points, France's CAC 40 80 points lower at 8,146 points, and Germany's DAX 308 points lower at 23,136 points.

The regional Stoxx 600 index has jumped between losses and gains this week amid unfolding geopolitical developments and corporate earnings. The benchmark is currently on course for a weekly loss, which would be its first of the year.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday granted temporary tariff exemptions for around 50% of Mexican imports and 38% of Canadian imports until April 2. The move came a day after Trump granted a one-month tariff exemption for automakers, expected to be one of the most affected sectors; and just two days after sweeping new duties came into effect.

In Europe, market watchers are continuing to unpack the ECB's latest quarter-point rate cut, inflation and growth projections, and messaging.

The euro area's central bank said monetary policy was becoming "meaningfully less restrictive," suggesting it may exercise more caution across its next meetings after enacting six cuts since last June. ECB staff macroeconomic projections raised their headline inflation forecast for 2025 to 2.3% from 2.1%, while downgrading their growth forecast to 0.9% from 1.1%.

"While forecasts still show clear direction, [ECB] communication doesn't," analysts at Bank of America Global Research said Thursday.

Also continuing to sway markets this week has been expectations of higher defense spending across Europe, with the Stoxx Aerospace and Defence Index up another 9% this week, its best performance for nearly five years.

The U.K. held multilateral talks last week focused on defense spending and allied Ukraine support, while European Union leaders on Thursday met in Brussels to agree to higher defense spending across the bloc, despite the opposition of Hungary.

German stocks have meanwhile broadly rallied on hopes of stronger economic growth and more spending on both defense and infrastructure after leading politicians stuck a "historic" deal on fiscal reform.

UK house prices steady in February: Halifax

U.K. house prices were little changed in February, according to the latest index from lender Halifax.

The average house price of £298,602 ($385,260) was 0.1% lower month on month, while annual price growth was 2.9%, the same rate as in January.

"While house price growth has slowed overall, market activity remains strong and comparable to prepandemic levels, demonstrating a resilience amongst buyers that's been evident in the face of higher borrowing costs," said Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax.

"While those affordability challenges persist, the ongoing shortage of housing supply coupled with sustained demand suggests property prices will continue to rise this year, albeit at a more measured pace compared to last year."

Justin Tallis | Afp | Getty Images

— Jenni Reid

Europe markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open broadly lower Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen opening 48.9 points lower at 8,643 points, France's CAC 40 80 points lower at 8,146 points, and Germany's DAX 308 points lower at 23,136 points.

— Jenni Reid