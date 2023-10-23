Europe stocks close higher; euro zone PMIs drop; Barclays down 7% as banks fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets snapped a five-session losing streak Tuesday as investors digested the latest euro zone business activity data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.4% higher after a choppy session, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

Mining stocks led gains with a 2.6% increase, while auto stocks shed 0.9%. Banks were 1% lower as Barclays fell nearly 7% following third-quarter results.

Preliminary purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone for October showed an unexpected dip, heightening fears of a recession.

It's a busy week for earnings: Barclays, Hermes, Michelin, Spotify, Novartis and Norges Bank Investment Management reported results on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded and erased earlier losses as investors assess private surveys of business activity from Japan and Australia, as well as the October producer price index from South Korea.

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday morning as investors focused on the upcoming slate of earnings reports from major tech companies.

Europe stocks close higher

European stocks closed higher Tuesday, with all major bourses in the green following a rough patch that saw the Stoxx 600 index fall 3.4% last week.

France's CAC 40 was up 0.63% and Germany's DAX gained 0.54% as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%.

— Jenni Reid

Hermès shares 3% higher after sales beat

Shares of Hermès were 3.1% higher in afternoon trade after the Birkin bag retailer reported 16% sales growth in the third quarter, beating analyst expectations.

Hermès started the week at a seven-month low, as its price has suffered along with other luxury firms amid concerns over slowing growth, weaker U.S. demand and a disappointing resurgence in China sales.

LVMH shares hit their lowest level of the year earlier in the month after the world's biggest luxury group disappointed on revenue.

— Jenni Reid

U.S. stocks open higher

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday with investors focused on the forthcoming slate of big tech earnings including results from Alphabet and Microsoft due out after the closing bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 178 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% each.

— Brian Evans

UniCredit CEO explains why it raised its 2023 guidance

Andrea Orcel, CEO UniCredit, discusses the company's third-quarter earnings and explains why it raised its guidance.

World's largest sovereign wealth fund loses 2.1% in the third quarter

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund reported third-quarter losses of 2.1% as all asset classes fell in value.

The $1.4 trillion fund, the world's largest, returned a loss of 374 billion Norwegian kroner ($34 billion) in the three-month period, citing a weaker quarter compared to the first half of the year.

"The stock market saw a weaker quarter compared to the two previous quarters," said Trond Grande, deputy chief executive of Norges Bank Investment Management. "It was particularly the tech, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors which contributed negatively to the return," he added.

— Sam Meredith

Euro zone October PMI at near three-year low

October PMI data showed business activity taking an unexpected dip, heightening fears of a recession in the euro zone.

The HCOB flash data showed euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling to 46.5 in October, down from 47.2 in September. The figure is the lowest since November 2020.

Ignoring the Covid-19 period, the reading is the lowest reading since March 2013.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Puma maintains full-year outlook despite third-quarter earnings drop

Puma maintained its outlook for the year, despite earnings having dropped in the third quarter.

Net income decreased by 13.6% to 304.0 million euros ($324 million), but the company said it was "well on track" to achieving an operating result in the range of 590 million euros to 670 million euros as originally forecast.

Shares of Puma were up more than 3% after the announcement.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Tech stocks rise on outlook hikes: Logitech up 10%, Nemetschek up 8%

Shares of Logitech were up more than 10% in early trade after the company raised its full-year guidance.

Profits of the computer keyboard and webcam maker increased and the rate of its sale downturn decreased during its second quarter.

"The Logitech team stepped up execution this quarter and delivered results that demonstrate the underlying potential of our business," Guy Gecht, Logitech interim chief executive officer, said in a press statement.

Logitech said its full-year sales for the fiscal year 2024 would be between $4 billion and $4.15 billion, which is an upward revision from the $3.8 billion to $4 billion originally forecast.

Shares of Nemetschek were up 8% after the German software developer raised its 2023 revenue guidance. Currency-adjusted revenue growth is now expected to be between 6% and 8%, up from the previous 4-6% estimate.

Nemetschek said it expects the EBITDA margin for the full year to be at the upper end of the previously communicated guidance of 28% to 30%.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Barclays down 6% after narrowly beating profit forecasts

Shares of Barclays fell more than 6% after the British bank reported slightly higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Net profit was at £1.27 billion ($1.56 billion) for the three-month period, but investment bank revenues softened.

Income of Barclays' Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) decreased by 6% to £3.1 billion. The bank cited reduced client activity in global markets and investment banking fees.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets open tentatively higher

European markets opened tentatively higher Tuesday, with investors likely keeping an eye on the latest business activity data out of the euro zone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.1% higher, with sectors spread across positive and negative territory. Mining stocks led gains with a 1.6% increase, while auto stocks dropped 0.8%.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,359, Germany's DAX down 23 points at 14,767, France's CAC down 19 points at 6,828 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 166 points at 27,343, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Barclays, Hermes, Michelin, Heineken, Spotify, Novartis and Norges Bank Investment Management on Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt