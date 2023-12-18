European markets head for higher open; G7 meeting of finance, central bank officials ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday, rebounding slightly from lackluster trade in the previous trading session.

Markets are winding down before the Christmas holidays, although international gatherings of senior officials continue, with finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven industrialized nations meeting Tuesday.

Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1% Tuesday after the the Bank of Japan left its main policy rate unchanged at its final meeting of the year. U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline on Monday evening.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,619, Germany's DAX up 34 points at 16,677, France's CAC up 9 points at 7,573 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 27 points at 30,439, according to data from IG.

Final inflation data for the euro zone in November is due.

— Holly Ellyatt