European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Shrug Off Economic Fears

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investors in the region appear to shrug off concerns among their U.S.and Asia-Pacific counterparts over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output.

Investors continue to watch economic data closely and assess how it could affect the trajectory of monetary policy from central banks.

Global investors have taken some heart from recent, lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints in the United States, prompting bets that the Federal Reserve would have to slow its aggressive interest rate hikes.

— Weizhen Tan

Oil prices drop as China faces Covid concerns, Goldman Sachs cuts forecast

Oil prices fell by nearly a dollar as Covid concerns in China rose with the nation seeing the first virus-related deaths recorded since May this year.

Brent crude futures shed less than a dollar, or 0.9%, to stand at $86.83 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.09% to $79.21 per barrel.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent oil by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing dented China demand with rising Covid concerns and insufficient details from the latest Group of 7 nations' price cap on Russian oil.

"We believe the market has a right to be anxious about forward fundamentals," economists including Jeffrey Currie said in the note, adding the potential of further lockdowns in China is equivalent to the latest production cut by OPEC+.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Zavier Ong

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 27 points higher at 7,407, Germany's DAX up 33 points at 14,419, France's CAC up 20 points at 6,653 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 70 points at 24,433, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary consumer confidence data for the euro zone in November.

— Holly Ellyatt