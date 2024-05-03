European markets close higher; French banks gain on profit beats as Novo Nordisk slides

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets closed higher on Friday, rounding off a broadly negative week dominated by corporate earnings.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.44% by the close, holding gains following a weaker rise in U.S. payrolls than markets were expecting.

"While today's miss will be good for markets given their hope for swifter interest rate cuts, it is very unlikely to move the needle at this stage when it comes to the Fed's thinking about its first interest rate cut in this cycle," Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said in a note.

"It ultimately appears as if the market got ahead of itself earlier this year in thinking the pace of interest rate cuts would be fairly swift initially."

The regional Stoxx index has finished lower for the past three sessions as investors digested a slew of results from the biggest companies in Europe and the U.S. For the week it was down 0.94%.

On Friday, those earnings included French banks Société Générale, which reported a smaller-than-forecast decline in first-quarter profit, and Crédit Agricole, which saw a leap in net profit. Both stocks were among the top performers in morning deals, up by 4.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

On the data front, U.K. retail footfall recorded a weak April amid wet weather, while Turkey's inflation rate climbed to nearly 70%.

The week has also been dominated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. Interest rates were held steady, but markets were more interested in messaging from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that it was "unlikely" the central bank's next move will be a rate hike.

U.S. stocks have rallied on the news, and stocks were higher Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets have had a busy week amid a suspected intervention in the Japanese yen and a rally in Hong Kong and technology stocks.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.44% by the close, holding gains following a weaker rise in U.S. payrolls than markets were expecting.

For the week, the index was down by 0.94%.

Fed delay of rate cuts will cause ‘no landing then crash’: State Street

Marija Veitmane, head of equity research at State Street Global Markets, discusses the outlook for the U.S. economy in a "higher for longer" rate environment.

U.S. stocks open higher after weak jobs report

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday following a softer-than-expected jobs report for April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 578 points, or 1.5%. The S&P 500 surged 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.8%.

— Samantha Subin

U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in April

The nonfarm payrolls report for April showed 175,000 jobs added, below the 240,000 jobs expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9%, compared to 3.8% in the prior month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Revisions to February and March jobs numbers decreased the cumulative jobs added in those periods by 22,000.

— Jesse Pound

Yet to see signs of Europe recovery in second half of the year, Daimler Truck CEO says

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck, weighs in on the firm's earnings, breaking down which markets are expected to pick up and which are expected to continue to drag for the rest of the year.

Novo Nordisk shares extend losses following first-quarter results

Hannah Beier | Reuters

Shares of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk slid 4.3% through Friday morning, extending a 2.7% loss on Thursday as analysts pored over the details in its first-quarter results.

It puts the stock on track for its sharpest daily decline since August 2022, according to LSEG data.

The company reported booming sales for its injectable weight loss treatment Wegovy, which it said had offset a slight reduction in prices. It expects prices to drop further as new entrants enter the market, CFO Karsten Knudsen said on a media call, adding that the company was not seeing much evidence of Wegovy users moving to other treatments.

However, analysts had expected even higher sales and noted that Novo Nordisk's raising of its 2024 outlook was due to one-off accounting adjustments.

Analysts at Stifel trimmed their target price on the stock to 950 Danish kroner from 960 kroner on Friday, while weight loss drug makers were broadly lower after U.S. firm Amgen said it was "very pleased" with initial trial results for its injectable obesity treatment MariTide.

— Jenni Reid

Euro slightly higher but economist warns of weakness ahead

The euro nudged higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday, trading up 0.16% at 9:50 a.m. in London as traders await data on private payrolls.

Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis Gestion, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Thursday that the euro zone's shared currency may struggle against the greenback this year as monetary policy diverges with the United States.

The European Central Bank has given a firm indication it plans to begin interest rate cuts in June, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has pushed back expectations due to persistent inflation.

"The problem of cutting rates right now is that the ECB takes for granted the strength of the euro. And if they start to cut rates ahead of the Federal Reserve, that is basically giving the world a signal that the euro needs to weaken," Lacalle said.

"And if the euro weakens, the import bill of the euro zone is going to rise, making it even more difficult for the euro area to grow."

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid, Sam Meredith

Europe stocks open higher

European stocks opened cautiously higher on Friday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.23% at 8:10 a.m. in London.

Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were both up by 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 nudged 0.2% higher.

— Jenni Reid

UK retail had a damp April

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.K. shop footfall declined in April, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium, which partially blamed the unseasonably wet weather.

The number of shoppers on the high street dropped 6.9% year on year and 1.5% on the previous month. The BRC said that was also due to the Easter public holidays falling in April last year and March this year.

Footfall was lower by 6.2% in retail parks, and down by 7.2% in shopping centers. All U.K. nations and most cities had a weak performance.

"However, there was good news in Edinburgh, where footfall was positive once again owing to the investment in local shopping locations in the Scottish capital over the past few years," said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

Despite the gloomy start to spring, economists broadly expect a pick-up in the U.K. retail environment this year as real incomes rise.

— Jenni Reid

Japanese yen recovers 4.5% against U.S. dollar, set for best week in over a year

The Japanese yen was trading at 152.93 against the U.S. dollar, and was set to end its best week in over a year, despite hitting its weakest level since 1990 on Monday at 160.03.

Analysts, including from BofA, have suggested there were likely two interventions carried out by Japanese authorities during the week, on Monday and Wednesday. The authorities are yet to make an official statement to confirm the interventions.

"The government has been refusing to disclose whether they've been intervening or not, but I don't think many people have any doubts," Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA, told CNBC.

The yen has recovered some 4.5% since it hit a 34-year low on Monday.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Europe stocks head for higher open

European stock markets are seen opening higher Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen up 18 points at 8,194 points, Germany's DAX up 72 points at 17,980 and France's CAC 40 up 24 points at 7,940.

Italy's MIB was seen 153 points higher at 33,634.

— Jenni Reid

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan