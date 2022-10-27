European Markets Expected to Open Lower; Investors Looking Ahead to European Central Bank Meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is set to open lower Thursday morning.

Investors are waiting to see the outcome of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which is expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. The meeting should also signal the Bank's quantitative tightening plans as the bloc attempts to control its 10% inflation rate.

U.S. stock futures rose early on Thursday morning as investors seemed to brush off disappointing results from Meta Platforms.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open fractionally lower this morning, with the FTSE down 26 points to 7,025 and Germany's DAX index down 60 points to 13,135.

France's CAC will be down 23 points to 6,254 while Italy's MIB index will be 130 points down to open at 21,159, according to data from IG.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Zavier Ong

Meta sinks 19% on disappointing outlook, earnings miss

Shares of Meta Platforms plummeted more than 19% in extended trading Wednesday after the Facebook parent shares a weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings estimates fell show of Wall Street's expectations.

Meta Platforms reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 on revenues of $27.71 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.89 a share on $27.38 billion in revenue. The technology behemoth also posted its second consecutive revenue decline.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it expects revenue to come in between $30 billion to $32.5 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $32.2 billion.

Meta Platforms faces a slew of challenges including headwinds from Apple's privacy changes and a tough advertising environment as recession fears mount.

As of Wednesday's close shares have toppled more than 61% this year.

— Samantha Subin

— Weizhen Tan

China industrial profits fell 2.3% for the first nine months of the year

Industrial profits in China for January to September fell 2.3% from the same period a year ago, according to official data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The decline is slightly steeper than the 2.1% drop reported for the January-August period for the year.

Profits at manufacturing companies fell 13.2% in the first nine months of the year, data showed.

— Abigail Ng