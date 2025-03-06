Money Report

European Central Bank cuts rates again, says policy is becoming ‘meaningfully less restrictive'

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to present the bank’s 2024 Annual Report to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 10, 2025.
Frederick Florin | Afp | Getty Images
  • The rate cut brings the ECB's deposit facility rate, its key rate, to 2.5% — a move that markets had widely priced in before the announcement.
  • The central bank updated the language in its decision to say monetary policy was becoming "meaningfully less restrictive."
  • Data published earlier this week showed that inflation in the region eased to 2.4% in February, down from January's reading but slightly higher than expected.

The European Central Bank on Thursday cut interest rates by 25 basis points and updated the language in its decision to say monetary policy was becoming "meaningfully less restrictive."

The cut brings the ECB's deposit facility rate, its key rate, to 2.5% — a move that markets had widely priced in before the announcement.

The central bank's six rate cuts over the past nine months have come amid lackluster economic growth in the region, and as the specter of tariffs on EU imports to the U.S. looms large.

"Monetary policy is becoming meaningfully less restrictive, as the interest rate cuts are making new borrowing less expensive for firms and households and loan growth is picking up," the central bank said in a statement Thursday.

Euro zone headline inflation remains below the 3% mark, despite picking up in the last few months of 2024.

Data published earlier this week showed that inflation in the region eased to 2.4% in February, down from January's reading but coming in slightly higher than expected. So-called core inflation — which strips out food, energy, alcohol and tobacco costs — as well as services inflation also dipped after proving sticky for several months.

The euro area's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, meanwhile, eked out a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter, the latest reading from statistics agency Eurostat showed.

Tariff uncertainty

The Thursday rate decision comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pursues an aggressive global tariff policy and European leaders look to increase defense spending.

Tariffs on goods imported to the U.S. from Europe have not yet been announced, but have been repeatedly threatened by Trump. The extent of any such duties is currently unclear, and the option for negotiation might still be on the table.

European countries are also looking to boost their defense and security budgets, as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine have soured. An increase in defense spending could affect key economic markers like inflation and growth.

Analysts told CNBC that these geopolitical developments could result in more disagreement than usual within the ECB's Governing Council when it comes to monetary policy decision-making in the coming months.

Officials have also appeared split on where the so-called "neutral rate" — where policy is neither stimulating nor restrictive — lies and if rates may need to go below it to help entice economic expansion.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

