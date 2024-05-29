Europe stocks set to extend losses after worst session for a month

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. See the latest updates below.

European stock markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday following the worst session for a month.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6% on Tuesday, its steepest loss since April 30, as investors focus on the interest rate outlook and monitor rising global bond yields.

A solid crop of first-quarter and full-year earnings has put the Stoxx on course for a monthly gain.

"Earnings season was generally better than feared," Marcus Morris-Eyton, portfolio manager for Europe and global growth at AllianceBernstein, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

"51% of companies beat expectations, but actually two thirds of companies beat or met expectations, and when you dig beneath the surface what is particularly interesting is the margin strength across European companies during the quarter," Morris-Eyton said.

"What that's indicative of is that companies are so far managing to hold on to many of the price increases they pushed through during that Covid period, so as inflationary pressures are reducing, companies are holding on to those pricing gains that are benefiting the margin line," he added.

However, as the flow of earnings has dried up, attention has shifted back to the plans of the world's major central banks as they express caution over the inflationary outlook.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC on Tuesday it would take "many more months of positive inflation data" to give him confidence it is time to cut rates.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot meanwhile said in a London speech that it will "soon" be appropriate to move toward less restrictive monetary policy, but that easing must go "slowly" and "gradually" from there.

Inflation data is due from both the euro zone and U.S. on Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly lower on Wednesday, while U.S. stock futures were little changed.

BHP Group requests extension to $49 billion Anglo American takeover talks

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BHP Group on Wednesday said it believes an extension to talks with takeover target Anglo American is necessary, as the deadline for discussions looms later in the session.

The Australian miner said in a statement that it had proposed a number of "socioeconomic measures" to address concerns over its bid, but added that more time was needed to discussions.

The offer values the company at £38.6 billion ($49.2 billion), according to previous Reuters calculations.

Read more here.

— Karen Gilchrist

Europe stocks head for lower open

European stock markets are set to open lower on Wednesday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen opening lower by 37.3 points at 8,225, France's CAC 40 lower by 35 points at 8,019, and Germany's DAX lower by 73 points at 18,614.

— Jenni Reid

'Many more months' of positive data needed before rate cuts, Fed's Kashkari says

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC on Tuesday he is still not ready to cut interest rates.

"Many more months of positive inflation data, I think, to give me confidence that it's appropriate to dial back," he said. He also noted the central bank could raise rates if inflation does not continue to ease. "I don't think we should rule anything out at this point."

— Fred Imbert

ECB's Knot says monetary policy to ease 'soon' — but slowly

European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said Tuesday it will "soon" be appropriate to move toward less restrictive monetary policy, but that easing must go "slowly" and "gradually" from there.

Knot, head of the central bank of the Netherlands, said during a speech in London that he has "increasing confidence inflation will return to target in a timely manner."

"Rates will slowly but gradually move into less restrictive levels," he said.

Markets are betting on a June interest rate cut from the ECB following firm signaling from policymakers, with just one further cut this year.

"The precise timing, speed and scale of easing will have to follow a data-dependent approach, with our projections and the labor market being a key ingredient," Knot said.

Recent data suggests wage growth will remain "bumpy" this year, Knot added, meaning the next round of ECB projections on growth and inflation in June will be crucial for determining the path ahead.

— Jenni Reid

Nasdaq eclipses 17,000 for first time

The Nasdaq Composite touched a new record in Tuesday's session. At one point, the tech-heavy index surpassed the 17,000 mark for the first time ever.

It comes near the end of a strong month, with the index rising more than 8% so far in May.

— Alex Harring