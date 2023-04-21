Europe Stocks Set for Mixed Open, With Earnings Season Off to Volatile Start

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were on course for a muted open on Friday as investors react sharply to corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 has pulled away from its recent 14-month high, with autos stocks posting steep declines on Thursday as Tesla's fall in net income and announcement of further price cuts spooked the market.

German software firm SAP on Friday reported higher revenue and operating profit, ahead of a consensus forecast from the company. It also revised annual profit guidance downward due to a divestment.

Holcim, the Swiss maker of building materials, also posted a rise in revenue and profit.

Friday will see the release of U.K. retail sales data and France, Germany and euro zone purchasing managers' index numbers.

Investors also have an eye on May's monetary policy meetings, where the Federal Reserve and Bank of England are widely expected to enact one more interest rate hike before pausing. Comments from European Central Bank policymakers suggest they may continue beyond that, with its president, Christine Lagarde, saying Thursday the ECB "still has a bit of way to go" to bring back inflation toward its 2% target.

In Asia-Pacific, stock markets are broadly lower, while U.S. stock futures are flat.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set for a muted open on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen opening flat at 7,899.7, according to ig.com data. France's CAC 40 was set to be 8.7 points higher, at 7,539.3, with Germany's DAX 6 points lower at 15,786.8. Italy's MIB was seen opening 17.5 points higher at 27,158.5.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

Cathie Wood says Tesla could hit $2,000 by 2027

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Thursday her EV darling Tesla could hit $2,000 in five years on the back of a robotaxi boom.

The innovation investor updated her price target for the Elon Musk company to $2,000 by 2027, a whopping 1,127% increase from Tesla's Thursday close of $162.99.

"It is one of the most important investment opportunities of our lifetimes," Wood said of robotaxis. Wood believes the robotaxi opportunity could deliver $8 trillion to $10 trillion in revenue by 2030.

— Yun Li

Investors took cash out of money market funds in the largest dollar outflow since July 2020

Total assets in money market funds fell by $68.64 billion in the week ended April 19, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

It marked the largest dollar outflow from these funds since July 2020, according to the ICI. The outflows come at a time when investors have been parking cash into relatively safe instruments to capture attractive yields. Indeed, even after the outflows, there are still $5.21 trillion in assets in these funds. The Crane 100 Money Fund Index is touting an annualized 7-day current yield of 4.64% as of April 20.

Institutional funds were responsible for the lion's share of the outflows: $58.92 billion. However, assets declined for retail money market funds to the tune of $9.72 billion.

-Darla Mercado