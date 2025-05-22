Europe set to follow global markets lower amid fears over U.S. deficit; EasyJet earnings ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

What to expect from companies reporting results today

EasyJet

The budget airliner is expected to release its second quarter results this morning and analysts are looking forward to commentary on the busy summer holiday season ahead.

Analyst from Bank of America said they are expecting "available seat kilometers" — a metric measuring airline capacity — to increase by 13%, compared to last year. Looking back, the analyst expects the airline to report an 86% load factor capacity for the second quarter.

"Shares trade at 7x [financial year 2025 price-to-earnings], below their 11x historical average, which we see as unjustified, given solid earnings prospect and strong balance sheet," said BofA analysts led by Muneeba Kayani in a note to clients.

EasyJet CEO Kenton Jarvis will be on CNBC's Squawk Box Europe at 7 a.m. London time.

BT Group

Deutsche Bank analysts downgraded British telecom group BT shares weeks ahead of its fourth quarter results, citing the 17% rally in its share price this year.

BT shares "have proven even more defensive than peers at a time of trade war confusion, a weak economy and GBP strength, despite Openreach line losses," said Deutsche Bank's Robert Grindle in a note to clients that downgraded the stock to a "Sell" rating.

The analyst cautioned investors that the company still faces fundamental challenges, such as new competitors taking market share. Grindle acknowledged that Bharti, one of India's largest telecom operators, taking a stake in the company has added positive sentiment to the stock.

British Land

Analysts at UBS expect the most upside for British Land following its fourth quarter results, compared to its peers, Great Portland Estates and Land Securities.

"This ultimately stems from the continued strong performance we've seen from the retail warehouse sector, and our expectation that their City office exposure will likely produce a strong beat on the underlying market benchmark numbers," said UBS analyst Zachary Gauge in a note to clients on May 15.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets heading into negative territory at the open

Good morning from London and welcome to CNBC's live blog covering the latest action in European markets as well as business news, analysis, earnings and data.

Here are the opening calls on Thursday:

European markets are expected to open lower, with London's FTSE seen opening down 43 points at 8,739, Germany's DAX 135 points lower at 23,984, the French CAC 40 down 48 points at 7,865 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 251 points at 40,331, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt

What to keep an eye on today

There are a couple of big earnings reports and data releases to look out for on Thursday:

Earnings are set to come from EasyJet, BT, British Land and Tate and Lyle on Thursday. Preliminary purchasing managers' index data will be released for France and the U.K.

CNBC will also be bringing you interviews from the Barclays leadership conference, focusing on energy, geopolitics and sector-specific challenges.

— Holly Ellyatt

What's been going on in Asia-Pacific and U.S. markets overnight?

European markets are expected to follow their global counterparts lower on Thursday as concerns grow over the U.S.' deepening budget deficit.

Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight, tracking declines on Wall Street as investor sentiment soured on fears that a new U.S. budget bill could substantially add to the country's debt.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading after markets stateside saw a sizable sell-off Wednesday as worries about a ballooning deficit deepened.

In regular trading, the blue-chip Dow slid more than 800 points, while the S&P 500 finished the day 1.6% lower. Equities were pressured by a sharp spike in Treasury yields amid concerns that a new U.S. budget bill would put even more stress on the country's already large deficit.

The rocky negotiations on Capitol Hill over tax and federal budget changes have become a fresh worry for investors after tariff headlines subsided.

— Holly Ellyatt, Yun Li, Lee Ying Shan