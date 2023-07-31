Europe markets open lower as investors look to euro zone inflation data, Bank of England decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were lower Monday as investors digest a heavy week of earnings and look ahead to euro zone inflation data and a key policy decision from the Bank of England.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1% in early deals, with all major bourses and the majority of sectors trading in mixed territory. Food and beverage stocks were 0.9% lower in early deals, while oil and gas stocks were up 0.3%.

Preliminary euro zone inflation data will be released at 11:00 a.m. CET, with a further fall from June's 5.5% expected to provide some relief for policymakers. The European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde signaled last week that the bank was "open minded" about whether it would raise rates in September as inflation shows signs of easing.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points when it convenes Thursday for its latest policy meeting. The move would mark its 14th consecutive rise as U.K. inflation remains high, having fallen only slightly to 7.9% in June.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Monday even as investors continued to contemplate the implications of a surprise decision Friday by the Bank of Japan to allow "greater flexibility" on bond yields — a move seen as a signal for an eventual policy shift. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0% Monday, edging closer to its recent three-decade peak.

Stateside, U.S. futures fell slightly, though the market looked poised to wrap up the month with strong gains after data showed an easing in core inflation and wages Friday. The S&P and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both on track for their fifth straight winning months, rising 3.8% and 3%, respectively, in July.

Back in Europe, the Netherlands' Heineken, France's Legrand and the U.K.'s Pearson all report earnings Monday.

European stocks head for a lower open

European stocks are set to open in negative territory Monday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen down 33 points at 7,662, France's CAC was poised for a 24 point drop at 7,467, and Germany's DAX was expected to open 30 points lower at 16,445.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Evelyn Cheng

