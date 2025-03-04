Europe looks to mobilize $840 billion in defense spending boost, EU Commission head says

New plans from the European Union to increase defense spending could potentially mobilize as much as 800 billion euros ($841 billion), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

"Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending. Both, to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our own European security," she said in a press statement.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.