Europe looks to mobilize $840 billion in defense spending boost, EU Commission head says

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives to give a press conference on the “Defence package” at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Nicolas Tucat | Afp | Getty Images
New plans from the European Union to increase defense spending could potentially mobilize as much as 800 billion euros ($841 billion), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

"Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending. Both, to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our own European security," she said in a press statement.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

