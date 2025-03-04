Europe looks to mobilize $840 billion in defense spending boost, EU Commission head says

- New plans from the European Union to increase defense spending could potentially mobilize as much as 800 billion euros ($841 billion), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.
- "Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending," she said in a statement.
New plans from the European Union to increase defense spending could potentially mobilize as much as 800 billion euros ($841 billion), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.
"Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending. Both, to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our own European security," she said in a press statement.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC