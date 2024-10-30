Euro zone economy grows 0.4% in third quarter, above expectations

The euro zone economy grew 0.4% in the third quarter, flash figures published by the European Union's statistics agency showed Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.2%. following the bloc's 0.3% expansion in the second quarter.

Spain recorded one of the highest growth rates, increasing 0.8% on the previous quarter, as Ireland — which generally records volatile figures due to the high proportion of international corporations stationed there — rose 2%.

The euro zone's biggest economy, Germany, recorded a surprise growth of 0.2% in the third quarter. That allowed Europe's largest economy to avoid the recession that had been forecast by some economists, as it struggles with a downturn in its key manufacturing sector.

"Although a technical recession was avoided, the German economy remains barely larger than it was at the start of the pandemic," analysts at ING said in a Wednesday note, calling the nation a "magnet for negative macro news."

Analysts say euro zone business activity and consumer confidence should cautiously pick up in the coming months, amid lower interest rates and cooling inflation.

The European Central Bank cut rates for the third time this year at its October meeting, after headline inflation came in at 1.7% in September, according to a final reading. The ECB cited persistent signs of weak activity in the euro area as a key factor in the central bank's decision to enact an October cut.

Markets have fully priced another 25-basis-point cut from the ECB in its last meeting of the year in December.

