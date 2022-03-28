Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Eurazeo's Adrianne Shapira Says Consumers Are Strong and Have ‘Shrugged Off a Lot'

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • France-based investment firm Eurazeo believes consumers are still spending healthily as geopolitical turmoil and inflation roil the economy, managing director Adrianne Shapira told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday.
  • "So far, the consumer is strong. I mean, we really have seen across our portfolios, strong performance," Shapira said in an interview on "Mad Money."

France-based investment firm Eurazeo sees consumers spending healthily as geopolitical turmoil and inflation roil the economy, managing director Adrianne Shapira told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday.

"So far, the consumer is strong. I mean, we really have seen across our portfolios, strong performance. Again, we [invest in] earlier stage growth equities, so I'd say we've been delivering double-digit growth, and we're thankfully not necessarily hit by the macro yet, because of the size of our businesses," Shapira said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's been good. We have gone through between the stimulus, obviously a lot of crises, now geopolitical risk. The fact is the consumer has shrugged off a lot, so fingers crossed," added Shapira, who previously spent over 13 years at Goldman Sachs in equities research.

Her comments come after the University of Michigan's final reading of March consumer sentiment dropped to 59.4 below the final reading of 62.8 in February.

Eurazeo stock rose 1.72% on Monday. The company's investments include names such as Nest Fragrances, Herschel Supply and recently-added Beekman 1802, which has a collaboration with Netflix series "Bridgerton" including personal care products like soaps and candles.

Money Report

United States 11 mins ago

Russia's Invasion Has Made Energy Security a Hot Topic. The U.S. Thinks Hydrogen Could Be the Answer

business 50 mins ago

SEC Charges Twilio Engineers With Insider Trading During Early Days of Pandemic

When Cramer asked about the products' high price tags and high raw costs the company might be facing, Shapira said that consumers are willing to pay up for Beekman's products because they are backed up by "real science" and the brand is approachable "early prestige."

"The category of skincare has been incredibly resilient because it's been all about self-care during Covid, and I think those habits will stick," she added about the decision to invest in Beekman.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessmarketsinvestingBusiness NewsInvestment strategy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us