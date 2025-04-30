Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Etsy shares pop on revenue beat as company says it's ‘staying nimble' to tariff uncertainty

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

[CNBC] Etsy shares pop on revenue beat as company says it’s ‘staying nimble’ to tariff uncertainty
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Etsy shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

Etsy shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did:

  • Revenue: $651.2 million vs. $643 million, according to LSEG
  • Loss: Loss per share of 49 cents

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The e-commerce company reported a net loss of $52.1 million, or 49 cents per share, due to Etsy taking a $101.7 million impairment charge from the sale of Reverb. Etsy said earlier this month it will sell off the musical instrument marketplace it acquired in 2019 to focus on its core marketplace and Depop, the secondhand marketplace it bought in 2021.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us