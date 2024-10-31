Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro bets on streaming, women's sports and AI-powered SportsCenter

By Tala Hadavi,CNBC, Alex Sherman,CNBC and Jessica Golden,CNBC

Jimmy Pitaro in conversation with Alex Sherman

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In this week's episode, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Pitaro addresses a wide range of topics including the challenges of declining cable viewership, his thoughts on growing women's sports at ESPN, how he's hoping to stay away from politics this election cycle, his plans for a futuristic version of SportsCenter, and the latest on ESPN's streaming service that will launch next fall.

Watch the full conversation above, and sign up to receive future editions of the CNBC Sport newsletter straight to your inbox.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us