Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Embattled Burberry announces new turnaround steps even as sales fall less than expected

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

An Equestrian Knight Device logo on a flag outside the Burberry Group Plc luxury boutique in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Burberry on Wednesday announced a slew of organizational changes, amid continued turnaround efforts at the embattled luxury house.
  • The company said the measures could lead to a "reduction in people-related costs which could impact around 1,700 roles globally" over the lifetime of the program, set to complete in 2027.

Burberry on Wednesday announced a slew of organizational changes, amid continued turnaround efforts at the embattled luxury house.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The company said the measures could lead to a "reduction in people-related costs which could impact around 1,700 roles globally" over the lifetime of the program, set to complete in 2027.

Burberry sales fell slightly less than expected in the fourth quarter, down 6% in the three months to March. Analysts had anticipated a 7% decline in a company-compiled consensus estimate.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For the fiscal year, sales were down 12% versus an anticipated 13% decline. Total revenue for the year was £2.461 million ($3.273 million), slightly ahead of an estimated £2.451 million.

Burberry had previously flagged a 4% uptick in U.S. sales in the third quarter amid weakness in the Asia Pacific and European, Middle East, India and Africa regions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us