Elon Musk's xAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion, Bloomberg News reports

By Vinay Dwivedi, CNBC

The X logo appears on a phone, and the xAI logo is displayed on a laptop in Krakow, Poland, on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in discussions with investors to raise about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported Friday.
  • The funding would value the company at over $120 billion, according to the report.
  • Musk was looking to assign "proper value" to xAI, sources told CNBC's David Faber earlier this month.

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in discussions with investors to raise about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funding would value the company at over $120 billion, according to the report.

Artificial intelligence startup xAI didn't immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

The funding amount could be more than $20 billion as the exact figure had not been decided, the report added.

Musk was looking to assign "proper value" to xAI, sources told CNBC's David Faber earlier this month. The remarks were made during a call with xAI investors, sources familiar with the matter told Faber. The Tesla CEO at that time didn't explicitly mention any upcoming funding round, but the sources suggested xAI was preparing for a substantial capital raise in the near future.

The AI firm last month acquired X in an all-stock deal that valued xAI at $80 billion and the social media platform at $33 billion.

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent," Musk said on X, announcing the deal. "This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach."

Read the full Bloomberg story here.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

