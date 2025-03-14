Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's SpaceX, Tesla lobby Trump trade rep on tariffs

By Dan Mangan, CNBC and Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on next to U.S. President Donald Trump talking to the media, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Two companies led by billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk — SpaceX and Tesla — have submitted letters lobbying the U.S. trade representative on Trump administration tariff policies.
  • The letters come as Musk oversees an effort to slash federal government spending and employee headcount at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Two companies led by billionaire DOGE chief Elon MuskSpaceX and Tesla — have submitted letters lobbying the U.S. trade representative on Trump administration tariff policies.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The letters come as Musk oversees an effort to slash federal government spending and employee headcount at the behest of President Donald Trump.

They also come as Trump is imposing stiff tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, with China and Canada firing back with retaliatory tariffs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tesla, in an unsigned letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, noted those retaliatory levies as a threat to the company's bottom line.

Tesla encouraged Greer "to consider the downstream impacts of certain proposed actions taken to address unfair trade practices."

"While Tesla recognizes and supports the importance of fair trade, the assessment undertaken by USTR of
potential actions to rectify unfair trade should also take into account exports from the United States," the letter said.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Block bets on lending expansion after stock slump

news 26 mins ago

RFK Jr. wants artificial dyes out of America's food, but ‘there's no research that says they're harmful,' scientist says

"U.S. exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to U.S. trade actions."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us