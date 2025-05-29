Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk thanks Trump for ‘opportunity to reduce wasteful spending' as official government work nears end

By Ari Levy, CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts while wearing a cap with the words “Gulf of America” as he attends a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • In a post on X, Elon Musk thanked President Trump and said that his "scheduled time" for government work is coming to an end.
  • Musk created and has been overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with slashing the size of the federal government.
  • "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote.

With his official stint in government coming to an end, Elon Musk thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Since joining the second Trump administration at the beginning of the term in January, Musk has led the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with slashing the size of the federal government.

As a so-called special government employee, Musk can work for the administration for 130 days in a calendar year. The end of May marks 130 days since Trump's inauguration.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote.

Musk, the world's richest person, is CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI. Musk said this week that he plans to focus more on his businesses.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us