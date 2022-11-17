Elon Musk Sets More In-Office Requirements at Twitter, Threatens Lax Managers

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk issued stricter expectation for return-to-office and in-office work on Thursday.

Musk told managers, in a pair of new emails obtained by CNBC, that they should be meeting with their respective teams in person on a weekly basis ideally.

Musk also threatened to terminate managers who allow employees to work remotely if they are deemed anything less than exceptional without providing guidelines about what qualifies.

A pair of new emails from Elon Musk to Twitter employees says managers must meet in-person with employees — even exceptional ones — at least monthly, adding that managers can be terminated for allowing employees to work remotely if they are not "exceptional."

In a pair of emails sent within the same hour on the afternoon of Nov. 17, Elon Musk said, “Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution. It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month.”

Musk went on to threaten managers who don’t uphold his guidelines.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company."

In the email, Musk does not give any guidelines on what constitutes “excellent work.”

The emails come after Musk closed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter at the end of October, and quickly moved to cut half of the company's full-time workforce, amounting to roughly 3,700 jobs, and a large swath of contractors.

One of Musk's first moves was to reverse the company's previous "work from home forever" policy, which had been enacted by a personal friend and collaborator, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

On Thursday, Musk wrote in a pair of team emails: “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they couldn't make it in but that he preferred in-office collaboration. But employees have told CNBC they had not gotten formal guidance from human resources on remote work.

Here are the emails, transcribed by CNBC:

From: Elon Musk

To: Team at Twitter

Date: Nov. 17, 2022 [Time Stamp removed]

Subject re: Fork in the Road

Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is

that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that

you are making an excellent contribution.

It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with

your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly,

but not less than once per month.

And:

From: Elon Musk

To: Team at Twitter

Date: Nov. 17, 2022 [Time Stamp removed]

Subject. re: Fork in the Road

At risk of stating the obvious, any manager who falsely

claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent

work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or

not, will be exited from the company.