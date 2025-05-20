Elon Musk commits to leading Tesla for next five years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday committed to leading the electric-vehicle-maker for the next five years.
"Yes, no doubt about that at all," Musk said in an interview at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi.
Musk's comments come after some investors have questioned his dedication to Tesla.
He has been serving as a key advisor to President Donald Trump in leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has been a major focus for the tech billionaire in recent months. The stock has had a volatile start to the year, and is down more than 12% year to date.
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Shares of Tesla rose about 1% on Tuesday.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.