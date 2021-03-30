Eli Manning Talks BBQ and Life After Football

Eli Manning will appear in a national ad campaign for his latest investment "BBQGuys.com."

The former New York Giant says he's also interested in learning more about business and social media

He didn't rule out a return to the Giants in some capacity.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning hasn't let up in retirement.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The former New York Giants quarterback says he's busier than ever coaching his kids' sports teams, doing broadcasting work with ESPN and working on his portfolio. From his home in New Jersey, Manning spoke with CNBC about life after football, the bitcoin craze and his thoughts on the Giants' offseason acquisitions.

"I'm finding new ways to stay busy and continue to learn a little bit more about different things that interest me," Manning told CNBC.

One of those things is business. Manning announced Tuesday, he has extended his relationship with leading e-commerce grilling retailer BBQGuys to become a brand ambassador and to launch a national marketing campaign. As part of the deal, the self-proclaimed grill master will serve as "Chief Commercial Makin' Guy" along with his father, Archie. The former Giants star is part of a SPAC that purchased BBQGuys last year.

"They're about making great quality, but also about outdoor living, being with family, being with friends and that's what you know, I think are most important to me," said the 40-year-old New Orleans native.

The record-breaking quarterback says he's taking the year to figure out exactly what his future will look like — whether that's in television, business or even a return to football (from the sidelines).

"I've had some talks with the Giants to possibly get back in with the organization doing different things," Manning said.

Click on the video below for the full conversation: