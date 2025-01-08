EBay shares soar after Meta allows listings on Facebook Marketplace in U.S., Europe

Shares of eBay soared 12% Wednesday as Meta said it will allow some listings to show up on Facebook Marketplace.

The rollout will begin with a test in Germany, France and the United States.

The partnership could provide a boost to eBay's marketplace business, which has struggled to compete with e-commerce rivals like Amazon, Walmart and Temu.

Meta's move is an attempt to appease the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union.

Shares of eBay soared 12% Wednesday as Meta said it will allow some listings to show up on Facebook Marketplace, its popular platform connecting consumers for local item pickups and more.

EBay stock reached its highest level since November 2021.

The rollout will begin with a test in Germany, France and the United States, where buyers will be able to view listings directly on Marketplace and complete the rest of their transactions on eBay, Meta said in a release.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The partnership could provide a boost to eBay's marketplace business, which has struggled to compete with e-commerce rivals like Amazon, Walmart, Temu and even Facebook's own marketplace platform that lets users buy and sell items.

EBay has recently embraced niche categories like collectibles and luxury goods to try and keep buyers and sellers returning to its site. CEO Jamie Iannone told CNBC in an October interview that shoppers were coming to the site, known for its used and refurbished goods, as they sought out discounts amid a rocky macroeconomic environment.

Meta's move is an attempt to appease the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, after the regulator fined the company 797 million euros ($821 million) in November for tying its Marketplace product to the main Facebook app.

At the time, the Commission said that Meta's bundling of Marketplace with Facebook could mean competitors are effectively "foreclosed" given the distribution reach of the platform. Facebook counts more than 3 billion users globally.

The Commission also said that Meta imposes "unfair trading conditions" on other online classified ads service providers who advertise on its platforms, especially Facebook and Instagram. It added that these conditions allow Meta to use data generated from other advertisers to benefit Marketplace.

Meta appealed the ruling at the time, saying that it "ignores the realities of the thriving European market for online classified listing services."

"While we disagree with and continue to appeal the European Commission's decision on Facebook Marketplace, we are working quickly and constructively to build a solution which addresses the points raised," the company said Wednesday.

EBay touted its integration with Facebook Marketplace as a way for the e-commerce site to "increase exposure to our sellers' listings, on and off eBay, as part of our strategy to engage buyers and deepen customer loyalty."

Facebook in 2023 announced a similar partnership with Amazon that lets users browse and purchase products without leaving the app.

WATCH: Will AI stocks push higher in 2025? Nvidia investor shares his outlook

Additional reporting by CNBC's Annie Palmer.