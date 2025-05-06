Money Report

EA issues strong bookings guidance as CEO touts ‘Battlefield' reveal

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Visitors play the EA Sports FC 25 game in front of a placard with England’s midfielder Jude Bellingham at the Electronic Arts booth during the media day at the Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, western Germany, on Aug. 21, 2024.
Ina Fassbender | AFP | Getty Images
  • Electronic Arts posted stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
  • The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for fiscal 2026.
  • CEO Andrew Wilson said EA's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

Electronic Arts shares rose more than 5% after the company topped fiscal fourth-quarter bookings estimates and issued upbeat guidance.

Here's how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Earnings per share: 98 cents. This figure is not comparable to analysts' estimates.
  • Revenue (bookings): $1.80 billion vs. $1.56 billion expected

The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for fiscal 2026, ahead of a StreetAccount estimate of $7.62 billion. Net bookings for fiscal 2025 totaled $7.355 billion.

First-quarter bookings guidance came up short of analysts' expectations. EA expects the figure to range between $1.175 billion and $1.275 billion, versus a $1.275 billion projection from analysts.

CEO Andrew Wilson said the company's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

"As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of 'Battlefield,' a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment," he wrote.

Net income for the fourth-quarter of 2025 grew nearly 40% to $254 million, or 98 cents per share, from $182 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year, net income totaled $1.12 billion, or $4.25 per share, down from $1.27 billion, or $4.68 per share, last year.

The company also announced a dividend of 19 cents per share.

