Dow futures fall more than 100 points the day after Christmas: Live updates

Stock futures fell in morning trading Thursday as the market is set to give back some of the gains during the holiday week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.3%. The market was closed on Wednesday for Christmas Day.

The major averages could see their first down day this week after back-to-back gains. So far, the S&P 500 is up 1.8% this week, while the Dow has gained about 1%. The strong rally in megacap tech lifted the Nasdaq up 2.3% week to date.

Investors were enthusiastic about the so-called Santa Claus rally, which occurs in the last five trading days of the year and the first two in January. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has generated an average return of 1.3% during this period, widely outpacing the market's average seven-day return of 0.3%, according to LPL Research. Thursday marks the second day of the Santa rally.

"The Santa Claus Rally may be alive and well. We'll see, or it could be tough sledding," Michael Zinn, UBS Wealth Management's senior portfolio manager, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's a sleepy time of year. The institutions aren't really trading. It's a little bit more retail driven. So what happens at the end of the year is not necessarily an indicator for how January and February."

Initial jobless claims data Thursday morning could provide an update on the health of the labor market.

Month to date, the S&P 500 is up by 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has rallied 4.2%, thanks to the strong gains in Tesla, Apple and Alphabet. The blue-chip Dow, however, is down about 3.6% in the meantime, on track for its worst month since April.

Stocks head for winning week

Stocks are on track to finish the holiday-shortened trading week in the green as of Thursday morning.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has led the way, advancing more than 2%. The broad S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow have each climbed more than 1%.

If those gains hold through Friday's close, it would snap a three-week losing streak for the Dow. That has marked the Dow's longest period of back-to-back weekly declines since March.

— Alex Harring