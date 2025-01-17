Money Report

DOJ sues Walgreens for ‘knowingly' filling millions of prescriptions that lacked legit medical purposes

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

In an aerial view, a customer enters a Walgreens store on Jan.4, 2024 in San Pablo, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • The Department of Justice sued pharmacy giant Walgreens for allegedly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions.
  • Walgreens from August 2012 until the present "knowingly" filled those prescriptions, which "lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, and/or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice," the DOJ said.

The Department of Justice said Friday that it sued pharmacy giant Walgreens for allegedly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions.

The DOJ said Walgreens from August 2012 until the present "knowingly" filled those prescriptions, which "lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, and/or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice." 

"This lawsuit seeks to hold Walgreens accountable for the many years that it failed to meet its obligations when dispensing dangerous opioids and other drugs," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the DOJ's Civil Division.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

