DOJ sues Walgreens for ‘knowingly' filling millions of prescriptions that lacked legit medical purposes

The Department of Justice said Friday that it sued pharmacy giant Walgreens for allegedly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions.

The DOJ said Walgreens from August 2012 until the present "knowingly" filled those prescriptions, which "lacked a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, and/or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice."

"This lawsuit seeks to hold Walgreens accountable for the many years that it failed to meet its obligations when dispensing dangerous opioids and other drugs," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the DOJ's Civil Division.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.