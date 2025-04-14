DOJ charges man in arson attacks on Tesla showroom, Republican HQ in New Mexico

The Department of Justice charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.

Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.

Tesla has become a target attacks and vandalism as CEO Elon Musk has courted controversy for his oversight of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

New Mexico GOP | Via Reuters

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Federal authorities arrested a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks on a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque.

Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the Department of Justice said in a press release Monday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Albuquerque resident's arrest is the latest in a series of criminal cases filed in connection with attacks on Tesla properties. The electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk has become a magnet for controversy over his control of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

The Tesla showroom that was targeted in the Feb. 9 attack was also spray-painted with phrases including "Die Elon," "Tesla Nazi Inc" and "Die Tesla Nazi," the DOJ said.

The arson incident at the GOP headquarters on March 30 also involved graffiti: Investigators found the phrase "ICE=KKK" sprayed on the building's south wall, according to the criminal complaint against Wagner.

Source: D.O.J.

"Hurling firebombs is not political protest," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the release. "It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent."

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X later Monday afternoon, "Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks.

Wagner is being held pending a detention hearing, the DOJ said.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Investigators used surveillance footage to link Wagner to both attacks, the DOJ said.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Wagner's home on Saturday, where they "uncovered substantial evidence" tying him to the attacks, the government said.

The evidence seized included a box with eight "suspected incendiary devices" and a stencil of the phrase "ICE=KKK."

New Mexico Gop | Via Reuters

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.