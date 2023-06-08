DocuSign Shares Rise on Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

DocuSign surpassed analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share for the fiscal quarter ended April 30.

Revenue jumped 12% year over year to $661.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $642 million.

The e-signature provider's shares spiked as much as 12% in extended trading.

DocuSign, the e-signature provider, reported an earnings and revenue beat for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, alongside announcing a handful of C-suite hires and new service offerings. The company's shares spiked as much as 12% after hours.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: 72 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 56 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

72 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 56 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $661 million vs. $642 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

In the first quarter of Docusign's 2024 fiscal year, revenue jumped 12% year over year to $661 million, and subscription revenue increased by the same percentage, to $639 million. In the "professional services and other" category, revenue spiked 14% to $22 million from the prior-year period.

DocuSign reported net income of $539,000, or zero cents per share, compared to a $27.4 million net loss, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company announced some new products and services, including Webforms, a way for organizations to create, customize and manage their own forms, including exporting and analyzing the data collected.

DocuSign reported 1.4 million paying users and more than 1 billion users as of April 30 and emphasized its international focus to investors, with service in more than 180 countries and 17% international revenue growth year over year.

For the fiscal second quarter, DocuSign expects revenue of $675 million to $679 million, compared to analyst estimates of $667 million, according to Refinitiv. For the full fiscal year, the company forecasts revenue of $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion, compared to analysts' call of $2.7 billion.

DocuSign also made a handful of strategic C-suite hires last quarter, including appointing a new chief financial officer, Blake Grayson, who formerly served as the CFO of The Trade Desk and in other finance roles at Amazon.

The company also chose a new chief product officer in Dmitri Krakovsky — previously of CP4, Google, SAP and Yahoo — and a new chief information security officer in Kurt Sauer, who formerly held the same role at Workday.