Do this stretch every day to keep your body young, says fitness trainer: It's the ‘best for longevity'

As a physical therapist and fitness trainer, my clients are always asking me what they can do to keep their bodies young and healthy.

As we age, we naturally lose strength, range of motion and flexibility, which can cause stiffness, discomfort and an increased risk of injury. So mobility is crucial for long-term pain relief and overall longevity.

So if you ask any fitness expert what stretch is the best for longevity, they'll tell you about the "World's Greatest Stretch." This full body movement can improve mobility, work a variety of muscle groups and keep your body in excellent condition as you age.

How to do the World's Greatest Stretch

Andy Fata-Chan

Start in a high plank position. Keep your hands directly beneath your shoulders, and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Step your right foot forward. Place it outside your right hand, forming a deep lunge. Make sure your front knee stays aligned over your ankle. Reach your right arm upward. Rotate your torso to the right, extending your arm toward the ceiling. Follow your hand with your eyes to enhance spinal mobility. Return your hand to the ground. Bring your right arm back down and place it on the inside of your front foot. Straighten your front leg. Shift your weight back slightly to stretch your hamstring. Hold for 10 seconds, then return to the lunge. Switch sides. Step your right foot back to the plank position and repeat on the left side.

Why your body will thank you

Not only does this stretch feel amazing, but it is also science-backed. According to studies, dynamic stretching is more effective than static stretching at increasing flexibility and getting your muscles ready for exercise.

For the best results, aim to perform this stretch for five to 10 repetitions on each side, holding each position for a few seconds. Try to reach a little bit deeper into the lunge as you rotate to improve your mobility over time.

As you do this stretch on a daily basis, you'll start to notice:

Improved hip flexibility: Tight hips are a common issue that can lead to increased tension in the lower back.

Strengthened stabilizing muscles: By holding the stretch position, you're actually performing a core exercise by stabilizing at your hips and trunk.

Boosted circulation: Dynamic movements stimulate blood flow to the muscles, which helps with recovery and reduces inflammation.

Enhanced joint health: Moving joints through their full range of motion promotes synovial fluid production, which lubricates and protects cartilage.

Keep in mind that, while this stretch is excellent for most people, it's not for everyone. If you have a physical condition or health concerns, consult with your doctor first.

Andy Fata-Chan is a physical therapist and the founder if Moment Physical Therapy and Performance, which specializes in helping patients with chronic debilitating pain get back to high performance. His experience ranges from youth athletes to Olympic and professional-level athletes.

