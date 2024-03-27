Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Disney and Florida settle lawsuit over DeSantis special district fight

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Disney and the state of Florida agreed to end litigation in state court over a special tourism district containing the entertainment giant.
  • The lawsuit was related to the takeover of the district at the behest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Disney had opposed the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.
  • "We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District," a Disney spokesperson said.
Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board chairman Martin Garcia, right, delivers remarks as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at CFTOD headquarters at Walt Disney World on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 
Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images
Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board chairman Martin Garcia, right, delivers remarks as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at CFTOD headquarters at Walt Disney World on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

Disney and the state of Florida agreed Wednesday to end litigation in state court over a special tourism district that the entertainment giant had effectively controlled for more than five decades until last year.

The lawsuit was related to the takeover of the district at the behest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Disney had opposed the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District," a Disney spokesperson said.

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State," the spokesperson said.

DeSantis is scheduled to give a press conference at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

How to drive bias out of AI without making mistakes of Google Gemini

26 mins ago

Boeing needs to be led by engineers, time is not on its side, Emirates Airline president says

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us