Disney and Florida settle lawsuit over DeSantis special district fight

Disney and the state of Florida agreed Wednesday to end litigation in state court over a special tourism district that the entertainment giant had effectively controlled for more than five decades until last year.

The lawsuit was related to the takeover of the district at the behest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Disney had opposed the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.

"We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District," a Disney spokesperson said.

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the State," the spokesperson said.

DeSantis is scheduled to give a press conference at 12:15 p.m. ET.

