Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FCC investigating Disney, ABC for DEI initiatives

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

The main gate at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Sept. 25, 2023.
Mario Anzuoni | Reuters
  • The Federal Communications Commission has alerted the Walt Disney Company and its ABC unit that it will begin an investigation into the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the media giant.
  • The FCC said in a letter dated Friday that it wants to "ensure that Disney and ABC have not been violating FCC equal employment opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination."
  • FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was recently appointed by President Donald Trump, began a similar investigation into Comcast and NBCUniversal in early February.

The Federal Communications Commission has alerted the Walt Disney Company and its ABC unit that it will begin an investigation into the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the media giant.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The FCC, the agency that regulates the media and telecommunications industry, said in a letter dated Friday that it wants to "ensure that Disney and ABC have not been violating FCC equal employment opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination."

"We are reviewing the Federal Communications Commission's letter, and we look forward to engaging with the commission to answer its questions," a Disney spokesperson told CNBC.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was recently appointed by President Donald Trump, began a similar investigation into Comcast and NBCUniversal in early February. The inquiry comes after Trump signed an executive order looking to end DEI practices at U.S. corporations in January. The order calls for each federal agency to "identify up to nine potential civil compliance investigations" among publicly traded companies, as well as nonprofits and other institutions.

"For decades, Disney focused on churning out box office and programming successes," Carr wrote in the letter to CEO Bob Iger. "But then something changed. Disney has now been embroiled in rounds of controversy surrounding its DEI policies."

An FCC spokesperson didn't comment beyond the letter.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

Startup founder Charlie Javice found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan Chase in $175 million deal

news 53 mins ago

Intel announces three board members will retire following CEO shake-up

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us