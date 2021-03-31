Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Discovery's Class B Shares Spike 80% in Unusual Move

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

Discovery's lightly traded class B shares surged 80% on Wednesday, showing a spike in volume and divergence from the company's class A shares that is highly unusual.

The class B stock, which often sees volume of less than 10,000 shares in a day, had already changed hands about 600,000 times as of noon ET, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, the class A shares had risen about 3% on a much more modest jump in volume, and its non-voting class C shares were flat.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shares of Discovery have fallen sharply over the past week as Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its position in the communications company and several other names. Those sell-offs hit both share classes of Discovery in a similar manner, however, unlike the moves on Wednesday.

Money Report

business 4 mins ago

Delta CEO Blasts Georgia Voting Law After Backlash

Donald Trump 18 mins ago

3 Million More Businesses Claimed This Trump Tax Break Last Year

Discovery declined to comment.

The class B shares account for 10 votes per share versus one vote per share for class A, according to Discovery's investor relations website. Roughly 95% of the class B shares are held by media executive John Malone, according to FactSet.

-CNBC's Chris Hayes contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingmarketsmediaU.S. Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us