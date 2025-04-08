Digital health startup Transcarent takes Accolade private in $621 million deal

Transcarent on Tuesday announced it has completed its $621 million acquisition of Accolade.

Accolade shareholders received $7.03 per share in cash, and the company will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.

Transcarent CEO Glen Tullman previously led Livongo, which was purchased by Teladoc in a 2020 agreement that valued the company at $18.5 billion.

Transcarent first announced the acquisition in January, and the company said it has received all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals to carry out the transaction. Accolade shareholders received $7.03 per share in cash, and its common stock will no longer trade on the Nasdaq, according to a release.

"Adding Accolade's people and capabilities will significantly enhance our existing offerings," Transcarent CEO Glen Tullman said in a statement. "We're creating an entirely new way to experience health and care. We are truly better together."

Transcarent offers at-risk pricing models to self-insured employers to help their workers quickly access care and navigate benefits. As of May, the company had raised around $450 million at a valuation of $2.2 billion. Transcarent also earned a spot on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list last year.

Accolade offers care delivery, navigation and advocacy services. The company went public during the Covid pandemic in 2020 as investors began pouring billions of dollars into digital health, but the stock tumbled in the years following.

Accolade is the latest in a string of digital health companies to exit the public markets as the sector struggles to adjust to a more muted growth environment.

Transcarent said the executive leadership team will report to Tullman and includes representatives from both organizations. Accolade's Kristen Bruzek will serve as executive vice president of care delivery operations, for instance.

Tullman is no stranger to overseeing major deals in digital health. He previously helmed Livongo, which was acquired by the virtual-care provider Teladoc in a 2020 agreement that valued the company at $18.5 billion.

General Catalyst and Tullman's 62 Ventures led the acquisition's financing, with additional participation from new and existing investors, the release said. The companies also leveraged cash from their combined balance sheet, and JP Morgan led the debt financing.