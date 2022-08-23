Dick's Sporting Goods Boosts 2022 Outlook After Second-Quarter Earnings Top Estimates

Dick's Sporting Goods reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.

The company boosted its full-year earnings per share guidance.

It also raised the low end of its full-year comparable store sales guidance.

Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations and boosted its financial outlook for the year.

The sporting goods retailer said it now expects comparable store sales for 2022 to decline between 6% to 2%. It had previously forecast the figure to be down between 8% and 2%, after its sales of sporting and outdoor equipment surged during the pandemic.

Shares were up about 2% in pre-market trading.

For the full year, Dick's now expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $10 and $12. That's up from its previous forecast of $9.15 and $11.70.

Dick's noted that its net sales for the quarter were up significantly from the same period in 2019. Executive Chairman Ed Stack said results show the company wasn't just a beneficiary of higher sales during the pandemic, but reflect the structural changes it made years ago.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $3.68, adjusted, vs. $3.58 expected

Revenue: $3.11 billion vs. $3.07 billion expected

For the three months ended July 30, net sales fell 5% from a year ago while comparable store sales declined 5.1%.

In an interview with CNBC, Stack noted the demand for Dick's products in the "highs and lows of the economy" and cited the example of someone's 10-year-old daughter needing bigger sneakers for soccer.

"You don't walk up to her, put your arm around her go, 'Hey, honey, you know what? Put on your old cleats, curl up your toe and go play soccer.' You go buy a new, a new pair of cleats," he said.

The company said that its inventory level was healthy and well-positioned for the back-to-school season.

"We had some trailers that were backed up and our system got clogged up," Stack told CNBC. "We've worked through the vast majority of that and it'll be all cleaned up by the end of this month, maybe the second week of September."

−CNBC's Courtney Reagan contributed to this report.