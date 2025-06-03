DHS takes family of Colorado fire attack suspect into ICE custody, Noem says

Federal agents took into custody the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of attempted murder in the fire attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post.

Noem said that authorities are investigating whether Soliman's family knew about or supported Sunday's attack.

Federal agents on Tuesday took into custody the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of attempted murder in the fire attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Noem said that authorities are investigating whether Soliman's family knew about or supported Sunday's attack.

"Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody," Noem said in her post on X.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Noem wrote.

"I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

Boulder Police Department | Via Reuters

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.