Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat

By Silvia Amaro,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv.
  • "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday crushed market expectations, reporting a net income of 1.115 billion euros ($1.11 billion) for the third quarter.

Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv.

"We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are other highlights for the quarter:

  • Revenues rose 15% from a year ago, and hit 6.92 billion euros.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of bank solvency, stood at 13.3% from 13% a year ago.

Looking at the bank's individual divisions, investment banking revenues increased 6% from a year ago. In particular, revenues in Fixed Income and Currencies were up by 38% over the same period and helped offset lower performance in Credit Trading.

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

UK Trial Will Inject Hydrogen Into a Gas-Fired, Grid-Connected Power Station

news 4 hours ago

IEA Says Developing Nations Are the No. 1 Casualty of the Energy Crisis

Corporate Banking, however, saw the biggest jump in revenues, up by 25% from a year ago.

Deutsche Bank also said it had further reduced its exposure to Russian credit over the same period.

Higher provisions

The German bank also reported higher provisions in comparison to the same quarter a year ago. These came in at 350 million euros at the end of the third quarter, compared to 117 million euros at this time last year.

The bank said these reflected a "more challenging macroeconomic forecasts."

Shares of Deutsche Bank are down about 17% so far this year. The German lender beat expectations back in the second quarter with a profit of 1.046 billion euros.

This is a breaking news story and it is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us