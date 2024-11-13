Denmark launches landmark framework for using AI under EU rules — with Microsoft backing

A group of major Danish corporates led by IT consultancy Netcompany launched a framework offering organizations a common standard for how to use AI systems in a regulated environment.

The framework has won the backing of some of Denmark's biggest banks, pension managers and insurance firms, as well as U.S. tech titan Microsoft.

Denmark on Wednesday laid out a framework that can help EU member states use generative artificial intelligence in compliance with the European Union's strict new AI Act — and Microsoft's already on board.

A government-backed alliance of major Danish corporates, led by IT consultancy Netcompany, launched the "Responsible Use of AI Assistants in the Public and Private Sector" white paper, a blueprint that sets out "best-practice examples" for how firms should use and support employees in deploying AI systems in a regulated environment.

The guide also aims to encourage delivery of "secure and reliable services" by businesses to consumers. Denmark's Agency for Digital Government, the country's central business registry CVR and pensions authority ATP are among the founding partners adopting the framework.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This includes guidelines governing how the public and private sector collaborate, deploying AI in society, complying with both the AI Act and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), mitigating risks and reducing bias, scaling AI implementation, storing data securely, and training up staff.

Netcompany CEO André Rogaczewski said the provisions laid out in the white paper were primarily aimed at companies in heavily regulated industries, such as in financial services. He told CNBC he's aiming to address one core question: "How can we scale the responsible usage of AI?"

What is the EU AI Act?

The EU AI Act is a landmark law that aims to govern the way companies develop, use and apply AI. It came into force in August, after previously receiving final approval from EU member states, lawmakers, and the European Commission — the executive body of the EU — in May.

The law applies a risk-based approach to governing AI, meaning various applications of the technology are treated differently depending on the risk level they pose. It's been touted as the world's first major AI law that will give firms clarity under a harmonized, EU-wide regulatory framework.

Though the rules are technically in effect, implementation them is a lengthy process. Most of the provisions of the Act — including rules for general-purpose AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT — won't materialize until at least 2026, at the end of a two-year transition period.

"It is absolutely vital for the competitiveness of our businesses and future progress of Europe that both the private and public sector will succeed in developing and using AI in the years to come," Caroline Stage Olsen, Denmark's minister of digital affairs, told CNBC, calling the white paper a "helpful step" toward that goal.

Netcompany's Rogaczewski told CNBC that pitched the idea for a white paper to some of Denmark's biggest banks and insurance firms some months ago. He found that, though each organization was "experimenting" with AI, institutions lacked a "common standard" to get the most out of the tech.

Rogaczewski hopes the Danish white paper will also offer a blue print for other countries and businesses seeking to simplify compliance with the EU AI Act.

Microsoft's decision to sign up to the guidelines is of particular note. "Getting Microsoft involved was important since generative AI solutions often involve algorithms and global tech," said Rogaczewski, adding the tech giant's involvement underlines how responsible digitization is possibility across borders.

The U.S. tech giant is a major backer of ChatGPT developer OpenA, which secured a $157 billion valuation this year. Microsoft also licenses OpenAI's technology out to enterprise firms via its Azure cloud computing platform.