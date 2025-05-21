Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia dies after battling cancer

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late last month.

Connolly had been elected to that leadership role over a challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died at the age of 75 after a battle with esophageal cancer, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," read a statement posted on Connolly's X account.

Connolly served as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform until late last month, when he said he would step down because his cancer had returned.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Connolly had been elected to that leadership role in December over a challenge from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., even though he had announced his cancer diagnosis a month earlier.

First elected to Congress in 2008, Connolly was known in the House for his fierce advocacy on behalf of the thousands of federal employees who live in his Northern Virginia district.

"Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better," the statement from his family read.

"He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.