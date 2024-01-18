Davos 2024 live updates: Barclays CEO ‘very' optimistic on UK; AI dominates conversations

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments at the World Economic Forum. See below for the latest updates.

Political and business leaders continue talks at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are among the speakers due to address delegates at the Swiss town's Congress Center.

CNBC's guests include the director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the UAE's minister of trade Thani al Zeyoudi and Barclays Group CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan.

'Europe is lagging behind' on innovation, says Merck KGaA CEO

Belén Garijo, CEO of the multinational science and technology company Merck KGaA, says innovation is key to economic growth and prosperity and at this time "I believe Europe is lagging behind."

Great power rivalries could derail the energy transition, professor says

Jason Bordoff, the founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, discusses how elections throughout the world in 2024 might affect climate policy and what needs to be done to speed up the energy transition.

Barclays CEO: 'I'm very optimistic on the UK'

Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said he is "very optimistic" about the outlook for the U.K. economy, speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I think the U.K. consumer is in very decent shape ... These pent-up savings have been getting eroded. On the other hand, it's a floating rate mortgage market, and a lot of the mortgage adjustment has happened, because the average term is about three years fixed and we've had about three years of rising rates," he said.

The typical products on offer to U.K. consumers are two-year and five-year mortgages.

"Energy prices have calmed down. So the two things that have hit the pocket book are coming down, and I will say I'm very optimistic on the U.K.," he added.

— Lucy Handley

'There's a lot of errors': CEOs discuss generative AI

Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated public and private discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Accuracy was a key topic for technology leaders, with Intel's CEO Patrick Gelsinger telling CNBC: "How do you prove that a large language model is actually right? There's a lot of errors today. So you still need, you know, essentially, I'm improving the productivity of a knowledge worker. But, at the end of the day, I need the knowledge worker to say is it right."

The best way to improve accuracy is through experimentation and co-piloting tests to advance adoption, said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI.

"You can tell the AI to be conservative for higher stakes until a human co-pilot essentially graduates it to autopilot," Shih said.

— Lucy Handley

Emmanuel Macron: We must be 'more visible' as Europeans during 'pivotal year'

Denis Balibouse | Reuters

Europe must be more assertive on the world stage, according to French President Emmanuel Macron who spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

"2024 will be a pivotal year for Europeans. We must prove that we can be more visible, make more efforts, whatever happens in the United States," he said at the event, according to a translation.

Macron also voiced concern about what the outcome of the year-end presidential election could mean for existing tensions between the U.S. and China.

"The great risk for Europeans is that they would end up with the wrong agenda," he said.

— Lucy Handley

Centrist parties need to better articulate key issues, Dutch Prime Minister says

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told CNBC that centrist political parties need to better articulate their position on key issues.

"I think the centrist parties, like my party, right of center, have to be more successful — me myself, my party — to explain we are there for the economy, we are there for collective safety," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He added that this means "you need strong nation states but also strong multilateral organizations, and the more right-wing parties are successfully challenging particularly that multilateral world order."

Mark Rutte has served as Netherlands' prime minister since 2010. However, a general election in November saw Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party secure a decisive victory, with talks underway to form a new coalition government.

— Vicky McKeever

