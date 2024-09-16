Crypto spending on 2024 election hits $190 million, led by Winklevoss twins

Crypto individuals and corporations have given more than $190 million to a mix of candidates and PACs this election cycle.

Crypto spending for the 2024 election is up from $15 million in 2020.

The industry is looking to elect pro-crypto candidates and opposes the industrywide crackdown led by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are the biggest individual crypto donors this election cycle, giving a combined $10.1 million, or slightly over $5 million each, according to Federal Election Commission data compiled by crypto market and blockchain analyst James Delmore and independently verified by CNBC.

With 50 days to go until the November general election, political donations from, or in support of, the crypto industry are up to around $190 million, as some of the biggest names in the sector open their digital wallets to help elect candidates sympathetic to their interests.

The Winklevoss twins gave around $1.7 million combined in bitcoin to the Trump 47 Committee, which raises money for Republican former President Donald Trump, over $700,000 combined to the pro-Trump Make America Great Again PAC, $250,000 each to the pro-Trump America PAC, and $4.9 million to the bipartisan pro-crypto Fairshake PAC.

Top executives from blockchain giant Ripple Labs have collectively given more than $3 million to candidate committees and super PACs so far this cycle, with co-founder Chris Larsen donating nearly $2.4 million of that, mostly to help Democratic candidates. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has donated more than $384,000 to multiple PACs and candidates, including to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and John Deaton, a Republican running against Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts. The company's chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty, gave $300,000 to the Trump 47 Committee.

At a fundraiser for Trump in June, Alderoty explained how Ripple had spent over $100 million litigation to defend itself against civil charges brought by the SEC. The event was held at the San Francisco mansion of venture capitalist David Sacks.

The Winklevoss twins, Coinbase and Ripple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The month after the San Francisco fundraiser, Trump promised to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler if he were elected, even though U.S. presidents do not have the authority to fire members of independent commissions without cause. While the incoming president could unseat Gensler from his position as chairman, he would remain on as a commissioner until the end of his term.

Under Gensler, the SEC has taken on major industry players, including centralized cryptocurrency exchanges Kraken and Coinbase.

Executives from the two companies have been spending big this cycle. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has given over $1.3 million to a mix of PACs including Fairshake and JD Vance for Senate Inc., as well as directly to Democrats and Republicans running for both House and the Senate seats. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has attended at least two Trump fundraisers, including one in Nashville on the sidelines of the biggest bitcoin event of the year.

Kraken co-founder and Chairman Jesse Powell has donated just over $1 million to the Trump campaign.

Individual crypto contributors include ex-Bitfinex strategy chief Phil Potter (over $1.6 million), Multicoin Capital's Kyle Samani ($878,600), Paradigm co-founder Fred Ehrsam ($735,400), Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson ($1,4 million), Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla ($198,500), BitGo CEO Mike Belshe ($119,825), Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakavenko ($67,100), and Gibraltar-based Xapo Bank founder Wences Casares ($374,899).

According to Delmore's report, no known donations have been made in cryptocurrency to the Future Forward PAC, which is raising funds for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president. Future Forward began accepting crypto donations this month through a partnership with Coinbase Commerce. It appears the donation page on the website still doesn't offer a crypto option.

CNBC reached out to two representatives from Future Forward listed on the PAC's FEC filing to ask about the tally of crypto donations thus far and when it plans to add a crypto payment option on its website. They didn't immediately respond.

Harris' fundraising operation has taken off since President Biden dropped out of the race, with her campaign raising $47 million in the first 24 hours after her first, and perhaps only, debate against Trump on Tuesday.

Huge jump from 2020

Delmore, who has been assembling reports on crypto donations in the 2024 election for blockchain analytics platform Breadcrumbs, told CNBC that industry spending is nearly double where it was in the mid-terms — more than $190 million in the 2024 election versus $98 million in the 2022 election. It's nearly 13 times spending in 2020 of $15 million — a figure based on a mix of data from FEC and OpenSecrets filings.

Unlike the past two election cycles, which featured spending from the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, this year's contributor list is more robust and diverse. Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March for stealing $8 billion worth of customer money through FTX.

"Most of the crypto donations in 2022 were from FTX and SBF and almost all of them went to Democrats or PACs that support Democrats," Delmore said.

Delmore said that spending is more balanced between the two parties, but "more has definitely gone to Republican candidates and PACs that supported Republicans and opposed Democrats."

A Public Citizen report last month found that nearly half of all the corporate money flowing into this year's election has come from the crypto industry, with Coinbase and Ripple leading the pack.

There is a lot of overlap between crypto's biggest corporate and individual spenders.

The majority of funds for Fairshake, one of the top-spending PACs this year, can be traced to four sources: Coinbase, Ripple, Jump Crypto and venture firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Widening the category to all of crypto, Delmore's research finds that billions of dollars are at play, including more than $20 million in sales generated by non-fungible tokens (NFT) released by Trump, according to Bloomberg reporting, Trump-branded meme tokens, the $190 million in political donations from or in support of crypto, and another $1.1 billion on betting on the platform Polymarket.

So far, $922 million in bets have been placed on who will be the winner of the election, and another $206 million on who will win the popular vote.

Electing pro-crypto candidates ultimately comes down to turning out the vote.

The Stand With Crypto Alliance, launched by Coinbase last year, is in the midst of a cross-country bus tour through battleground states to get people registered to vote. The campaign culminates in an event on DC on Wednesday that will include speeches by members of Coinbase's C-suite, as well as a live performance by music duo The Chainsmokers.

