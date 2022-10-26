Credit Suisse Posts Huge Third-Quarter Loss as It Announces Major Strategic Overhaul

Credit Suisse has been plagued by sluggish investment banking revenues, losses relating to its business in Russia and litigation costs following a host of legacy compliance and risk management failures, most notably the Archegos hedge fund scandal.

The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion), compared with analyst expectations for a loss of 567.93 million Swiss francs. The figure is also well below the 434 million Swiss franc profit posted for the same quarter last year.

Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a quarterly loss that was significantly worse than analyst estimates, as it announced a massive strategic overhaul.

The bank noted that the loss reflected a 3.655 billion Swiss franc impairment relating to the "reassessment of deferred tax assets as a result of the comprehensive strategic review."

Under pressure from investors, the bank revealed a major overhaul of its business in a bid to address underperformance in its investment bank and following a raft of litigation costs that have hammered earnings.

In its widely anticipated strategic shift, Credit Suisse vowed to "radically restructure" its investment bank to significantly cut its exposure to risk-weighted assets, which are used to determine a bank's capital requirements. It also aims to cut its cost base by 15%, or 2.5 billion Swiss francs, by 2025.

Credit Suisse expects to incur restructuring charges of 2.9 billion Swiss francs by the end of 2024.

