Cramer's week ahead: Jobs report and Lululemon, Broadcom earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted next week's most market-moving events.

He honed in on the nonfarm payroll report, a key inflation metric for the Federal Reserve, as well as earnings from Lululemon, Broadcom and more.

"If we get a strong employment number Friday, then there's no way the Fed's cutting short-term rates….and longer-term rates are going to go higher too," Cramer said. "If we get a weak employment number, then the Fed still probably won't cut rates, because they know that tariffs are inflationary."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Monday, and Cramer said he hopes Powell will explain how the central bank is planning to deal with these economic changes. Monday also brings earnings from Campbell's, and Cramer indicated that the soup and snack maker's gross margins are under pressure due to rising costs of goods. The popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs isn't favorable for the company, he added.

CrowdStrike is set to post earnings on Tuesday. Some investors are nervous coming into CrowdStrike's report, according to Cramer, as quarters from many of its cybersecurity peers over the past several weeks have been poorly-received by Wall Street. CrowdStrike disappointed with its last quarter, and Cramer said it might be difficult for the company to meet expectations. However, he said he's sticking with CrowdStrike, in part because it managed to survive and make a "stunning recovery" after suffering a major outage about a year ago.

Budget retailer Dollar General will also report Tuesday, followed by peers Dollar Tree and Five Below on Wednesday. Cramer said he expects all three to post solid quarters, as they managed to bring in a lot of merchandise before tariffs on key supplier China hit. However, he expressed concern about guidance, because the new steep taxes mean they will either have to raise prices or accept a lower level of profitability. Cramer said he hopes the stores will be able to raise prices and keep them higher until they can find other places to source products — but that may be tough, he continued, as President Donald Trump seems to want everything made domestically.

On Thursday, alcohol name Brown-Forman and restaurant chain Cracker Barrel are expected to report. Cramer wasn't optimistic on Brown-Forman as younger people seem more concerned about their health and GLP-1 weight loss drugs continue to be prevalent. But Cracker-Barrel could tell a positive story, he said, because the chain is known for its value prices, and management seems to be executing a promising turnaround. Broadcom and Lululemon will also release earnings on Thursday, and Cramer praised the tech giant. He pointed out that Lululemon does a lot of business in China — however, the country has actually been a bright spot for the athleisure retailer, Cramer said.

Friday brings nonfarm payrolls, which measure employment, and Cramer said the market could rally if there's a "goldilocks labor report," meaning no job growth and no wage growth. After hearing retailers' earnings reports so far this season, Cramer said there's no doubt that prices are heading higher for all sorts of goods. He said he can't recall a time when he knew for certain that inflation would go higher, saying it's highly unlikely that retailers will eat the cost of tariffs.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Broadcom and CrowdStrike.

