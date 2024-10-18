Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Boeing, Tesla, IBM and T-Mobile

CNBC's Jim Cramer named the big earnings reports to keep an eye on next week, including numbers from Boeing, Tesla, IBM and General Motors.

He celebrated the market's lengthy winning streak and suggested it could continue.

"Despite interest rates running higher ... despite being on the verge of an election where both candidates want to pile on trillions of dollars of debt to an already unfathomable amount of borrowing, this market seems like it can't help itself from going higher," he said.

With Wall Street rolling into the thick of earnings season, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors what market-moving action to keep an eye on next week, including reports from Boeing, Tesla, IBM and T-Mobile. He celebrated the market's lengthy winning streak and suggested it could continue.

"It's hard to believe, but this market's now been up for six straight weeks," he said. "That's right, despite interest rates running higher — since mid-September — despite being on the verge of an election where both candidates want to pile on trillions of dollars of debt to an already unfathomable amount of borrowing, this market seems like it can't help itself from going higher."

Monday brings earnings from German software company SAP and steel giant Nucor. Cramer said he expects a positive report from the former, who he said has been successfully advising companies on tech strategies, including adopting artificial intelligence. He was not sure about Nucor, as steel prices have been weak recently, but added that steelmakers' stocks usually start to turn after the first rate cut.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

On Tuesday, a slew of big names will report, including General Motors, Danaher, RTX and GE Aerospace. Cramer said the automaker could be a bargain, even as many on Wall Street are pessimistic about its earnings. He predicted positive results for the two aerospace giants and said biotech Danaher may be "ready to return to its old greatness" with a slew of new clients. Kimberly-Clark, Norfolk Southern and Texas Instruments also report on Tuesday. Cramer was fairly optimistic about the consumer goods giant and the railroad, which could benefit from its new CEO. Cramer also said he likes Texas Instruments' stock ahead of the quarter even if it "has a little more cyclicality than most chipmakers."

Boeing, Coca-Cola and Vertiv release earnings on Wednesday, and Cramer noted that big institutions continue to buy the airplane maker's stock regardless of poor management. He said if investors want to buy Boeing, they should wait until after its secondary offering. He called Coca-Cola a "low risk juggernaut" that's worth owning and said Vertiv's been performing well as data centers remain highly in-demand. IBM, Tesla, Lam Research and T-Mobile will report after close. Cramer said he expects a beat and raise quarter from IBM. He added that after the electric vehicle maker's robotaxi event flopped, CEO Elon Musk will "try harder and deliver a good set of Tesla numbers." Despite semiconductor maker ASML's disappointing quarter this week, Cramer said peer Lam Research could fare better, but it is "very risky." He also wondered if T-Mobile can keep up its winning streak.

Thursday is also jam-packed with reports, including from Southwest Airlines, Honeywell, UPS, Carrier, Deckers Outdoor and Texas Roadhouse. Cramer noted that the airline is in the middle of a proxy battle and said its chances of success are better if it can pull off a solid quarter like peer United. Cramer said he's unsure about Honeywell and UPS, but noted that Carrier's stock has been up so much it may not pop even if the quarter is strong. He said he anticipates strength in Decker Outdoor's Hoka sneaker brand and that Texas Roadhouse is a winner.

Friday brings earnings from Colgate-Palmolive, and Cramer said he thinks Wall Street will love the stock but that such fondness is "way overdone."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Danaher and Honeywell.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com