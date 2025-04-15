Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You have to trim' Nvidia

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia: "You can't own it like you used to, meaning you have to trim, and I said I'm going to have to sell some...It's a different world."

Deluxe: "...Something is very wrong...I'm going to have to say ix-nay on Deluxe"

Planet Labs: "Ever since President Trump came in, we're not recommending any stocks that are losing money."

NRG Energy: "Very good utility...I like it."

Telefonica: "Good company...I'm going to give you a twofer, I like that one and Banco Santander. "

