Cramer's Lightning Round: You Can Pick Up Some Shares of IBM on Friday

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oshkosh Corp: "I think it's a slow grower. Could be real interesting, though."

International Business Machines Corp: "I think you can actually pick some up tomorrow."

REX American Resources Corp: "I'm going to have to say ixnay on that one."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Incyte Corp: "Very, very fine drug company. I've always liked it."

Lightwave Logic Inc: "I do not know that stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com