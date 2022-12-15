Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Can Pick Up Some Shares of IBM on Friday

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oshkosh Corp: "I think it's a slow grower. Could be real interesting, though."

International Business Machines Corp: "I think you can actually pick some up tomorrow."

REX American Resources Corp: "I'm going to have to say ixnay on that one."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Incyte Corp: "Very, very fine drug company. I've always liked it."

Lightwave Logic Inc: "I do not know that stock."

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

Senate Passes One-Week Government Funding Bill, Averting a Partial Shutdown

news 3 hours ago

China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us